Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series presents: Jan Krist & Jim Bizer
Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series will present JAN KRIST & JIM BIZER in concert Saturday, Oct. 14th. The event will take place at the UNITARIAN CHURCH - NORTH, 13800 North Port Washington Road in Mequon - just south of Pioneer Road. Tickets are $17 in advance, $10 for students ( at all times) or $21 at the door.
Discounts of $1 (off at the door price) per donated food items ( up to a maximum of 4 ) will be given at the door.
Coffee, water, juices, and snacks will be available. All seating is general admission.
Unitarian Church North 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097 View Map
