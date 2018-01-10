The Do Wa Wa

to Google Calendar - The Do Wa Wa - 2018-01-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Do Wa Wa - 2018-01-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Do Wa Wa - 2018-01-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Do Wa Wa - 2018-01-10 20:00:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

THE DO WA WA Live at MEZCALERO Wednesday Jan. 10 8 pm

Do-Wa-Wa continues the Wednesday night Break the Week live music tradition on into 2018 at Mezcalero restaurant in Greenfield! Come on out and get your groove on American Graffiti style with the greasy southside sounds of Do-Wa-Wa. The Do-Wa-Wa is a high energy 50s and 60s dance band with history that starts in Milwaukee during America’s golden period of Rock and Roll.

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
897-8296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Do Wa Wa - 2018-01-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Do Wa Wa - 2018-01-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Do Wa Wa - 2018-01-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Do Wa Wa - 2018-01-10 20:00:00