THE DO WA WA Live at MEZCALERO Wednesday Jan. 10 8 pm

Do-Wa-Wa continues the Wednesday night Break the Week live music tradition on into 2018 at Mezcalero restaurant in Greenfield! Come on out and get your groove on American Graffiti style with the greasy southside sounds of Do-Wa-Wa. The Do-Wa-Wa is a high energy 50s and 60s dance band with history that starts in Milwaukee during America’s golden period of Rock and Roll.