Walk against Sexual Assault

Google Calendar - Walk against Sexual Assault - 2018-04-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk against Sexual Assault - 2018-04-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk against Sexual Assault - 2018-04-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Walk against Sexual Assault - 2018-04-28 16:00:00

Sojourner Family Peace Center 619 W. Walnut St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Saturday, April 28th at 4pm will be a Walk against Sexual Assault. We will meet at the Sojourner Truth House 618 W Walnut st., After the walk, Victims of Sexual Violence will be speaking and others.

in 2017 We wrote a resolution to make the Month of April Sexual Assault and Awareness Month in Milwaukee County.

Its time to Stomp out Sexual Violence!!!

Tracey Dent - President of Peace for Change Alliance Inc.

414-502-7296

Info
Sojourner Family Peace Center 619 W. Walnut St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Activist, Benefits / Charity, Runs/Walks
Google Calendar - Walk against Sexual Assault - 2018-04-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk against Sexual Assault - 2018-04-28 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk against Sexual Assault - 2018-04-28 16:00:00 iCalendar - Walk against Sexual Assault - 2018-04-28 16:00:00