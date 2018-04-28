Walk against Sexual Assault
Sojourner Family Peace Center 619 W. Walnut St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Saturday, April 28th at 4pm will be a Walk against Sexual Assault. We will meet at the Sojourner Truth House 618 W Walnut st., After the walk, Victims of Sexual Violence will be speaking and others.
in 2017 We wrote a resolution to make the Month of April Sexual Assault and Awareness Month in Milwaukee County.
Its time to Stomp out Sexual Violence!!!
Tracey Dent - President of Peace for Change Alliance Inc.
414-502-7296
Info
Sojourner Family Peace Center 619 W. Walnut St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Activist, Benefits / Charity, Runs/Walks