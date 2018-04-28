Saturday, April 28th at 4pm will be a Walk against Sexual Assault. We will meet at the Sojourner Truth House 618 W Walnut st., After the walk, Victims of Sexual Violence will be speaking and others.

in 2017 We wrote a resolution to make the Month of April Sexual Assault and Awareness Month in Milwaukee County.

Its time to Stomp out Sexual Violence!!!

Tracey Dent - President of Peace for Change Alliance Inc.

414-502-7296