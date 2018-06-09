WALK, RUN & ROLL, for our Veterans & their Families

5K Run and 2 Mile Walk/Roll

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Fowler Park in Oconomowoc, WI

Event Held RAIN or SHINE

Check In/Registration - 7 AM

Start Time – 8 AM

End Time – 11 AM

Register Online at: https://walk-run-roll-oconomowoc.eventbrite.com

Donations can also be made to the address on the bottom

We are a non-profit 501 (c) (19) organization – donations may be tax deductible

Donations of $100 or more by May 1, 2018 will get name printed on T-shirt

Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary

Waukesha County Council

All Proceeds to Benefit Veteran Facilities:

Dayton Residential Care in Kenosha

Hoptel Milwaukee VA

Veteran Village Tiny Houses

alawalkrunroll@gmail.com

ALAWCC PO Box 111 Waukesha, WI 53187