WALK, RUN & ROLL, for our Veterans & their Families
Fowler Lake Park 500 Oakwood Ave., City of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
5K Run and 2 Mile Walk/Roll
Saturday, June 9, 2018
Fowler Park in Oconomowoc, WI
Event Held RAIN or SHINE
Check In/Registration - 7 AM
Start Time – 8 AM
End Time – 11 AM
Register Online at: https://walk-run-roll-oconomowoc.eventbrite.com
Donations can also be made to the address on the bottom
We are a non-profit 501 (c) (19) organization – donations may be tax deductible
Donations of $100 or more by May 1, 2018 will get name printed on T-shirt
Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary
Waukesha County Council
All Proceeds to Benefit Veteran Facilities:
Dayton Residential Care in Kenosha
Hoptel Milwaukee VA
Veteran Village Tiny Houses
alawalkrunroll@gmail.com
ALAWCC PO Box 111 Waukesha, WI 53187