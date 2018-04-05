Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Join our branch manager, Glenna, to explore both our building and Three Bridges Park — two locations uniquely connected to Milwaukee’s past and well-positioned to thrive in its future. Learn why the building has an old bar for a reception desk and how a railroad yard became a vibrant city park.
Info
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
Outdoors/Fitness