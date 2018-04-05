Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley

to Google Calendar - Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley - 2018-04-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley - 2018-04-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley - 2018-04-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley - 2018-04-05 12:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Join our branch manager, Glenna, to explore both our building and Three Bridges Park — two locations uniquely connected to Milwaukee’s past and well-positioned to thrive in its future. Learn why the building has an old bar for a reception desk and how a railroad yard became a vibrant city park.

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
Outdoors/Fitness
to Google Calendar - Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley - 2018-04-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley - 2018-04-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley - 2018-04-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - Walk and Talk at Menomonee Valley - 2018-04-05 12:00:00