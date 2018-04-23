Arlis R. Jones 1st Annual Award for Excellence w/Walter Beasley (6pm)
Mr J's Lounge 4610 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
April 23rd was selected by the City of Milwaukee as Arlis R. Jones day. We at Mr. J's Lounge want to continue to commemorate the life and legacy of Arlis R. Jones by offering a yearly monetary award to a well deserving local Entrepreneur making a difference in the community, just as Arlis did.
Our Special Guest Walter Beasley & Band will perform. $30ADV/$35DOOR/$40VIP
