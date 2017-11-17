The War on Drugs w/Dramatic Lovers

The War on Peace is a Chicago-based three piece that fuses pop, electronic, and rock elements into a vibrant, pulsing sonic landscape. Since the band's inception, the focus has been on bringing a consistent stream of sounds to the airwaves. With two full length releases behind them, they continue their collaborative efforts entering into new domains of prolific creation with their 6-song EP, "Automated People". Their process now translated into a high-energy and engaging live show, the three deliver sounds not soon forgotten.

Doors open at 7pm with opening act by Dramatic Lovers at 8pm. $12 advance, $15 at door.