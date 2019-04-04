Washington Park Neighbors presents "Party for the Park" (5pm)

Washington Park Neighbors has Summer on the mind, so we're throwing a party! This inaugural fundraiser will directly benefit the artists included in the 2019 Washington Park Wednesday Summer Concert Series; and we'll tell you just who those artists are when we formally release our summer line-up AT THIS EVENT on April 4.

Since we will all be there for the music, come check out Dead Dove featuring John Sparrow of the Violent Femmes and special guests K-Stamp and WC Tank.

To be sure our party is as full an experience as our series, we've partnered with many of the establishments you see at and around the park. There will be FREE FOOD catered by our wonderful neighbors at Tusk, McBob's, and Triciclo Perú MKE as well as longtime park favorites Pete's Pops, Pedro's South American Food, Karols Kitchen, Drift Cafe, the Vang Sisters and Press. And a cash beer bar by Vennture Brew Co!

This is a FREE EVENT from 5-9pm with multiple ways to give including a giving wall & gift card pull. All proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to the artists.

