Washington Park Wednesdays: Nurture the Nature w/Nickel & Rose and Sista Strings (5pm)

Washington Park Neighbors the lineup for the free 2018 Washington Park Wednesdays, its uniquely diverse annual summer series at the historic Washington Park Bandshell aimed at bringing diverse neighborhoods together.

The diverse lineup of Milwaukee’s top bands this year includes Abby Jeanne, Sista Strings, Reyna, No No YEAH OK, Collection of Colonies of Bees and Extra Crispy Brass Band.

For the first time this season, in partnership with the Hunger Task Force and Milwaukee Center For Independence, young children in need who attend a concert will be offered a free meal from food trucks serving the public during each event.

