Waste Not II: Wisconsin Self Taught

January 19 to March 17, 2018

Portrait Society Gallery

Opening reception, Gallery Night: 5 to 9 p.m. January 19.

Portrait Society Gallery represents a growing, impressive roster of self taught artists. This winter, the gallery showcases these independently spirited makers with the work of Bernard Gilardi, Romano Johnson, Rosemary Ollison, Rudy Rotter, Jeremy Ward and Della Wells. This exhibition coincides with Portrait Society’s participation in the Outsider Art Fair in New York City January 18 to 21.

Undeniably some of the most important artists in the state, their status delineated here as “self-taught” need not identify them as different from any other practitioner with formal training but is used for orientation. Each of these artists crafted meaningful bodies of work outside the professional realm of academic training and in spite of life conditions that may have impeded the pursuit of a creative life.