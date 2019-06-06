Food trucks + nature + bikes = Bike & Bite! Celebrate Bike Week by enjoying food, beverages and bikes at Riverside Park. Start the summer right by getting out on your bike! Come hungry and ready to hang out with fellow bicyclists. We’ll see you rain or shine. Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Bike Federation.

Date and Time

Thursday, June 6th 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211 414-964-8505

Price

For adults and families | Free - donations appreciated

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?date=06/06/2019&view=eventlist