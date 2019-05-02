Watercolor Simplified / Thursdays, 6:00 - 8:30 pm / 7 weeks: June 6th - July 25th (skip July 4th)

Learn the foundations of creating a strong painting. Student will select representational subject. Class will cover color mixing, drawing for watercolor painting and expressive brushwork. Beginners welcome.

Instructor/Artist: Steve Rys

$105 RAM Members; $132 Non-Members

Supply List available at https://www.ramart.org/content/watercolor-simplified

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.