Watercolor Simplified

8 Weeks - March 8 - April 26

Thursdays, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fee: $150.00 Member Fee: $120.00

Supply List

Learn and apply fundamentals and advanced techniques in watercolor. Emphasis on values color mixing, unique shapes and timing layers will be included. Weather permitting, time may be spent outdoors in the beautiful Wustum gardens, plein air style. Beginners through experienced painters welcome!

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.