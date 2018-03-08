Watercolor Simplified

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

8 Weeks - March 8 - April 26

Thursdays, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fee: $150.00 Member Fee: $120.00

Learn and apply fundamentals and advanced techniques in watercolor. Emphasis on values color mixing, unique shapes and timing layers will be included. Weather permitting, time may be spent outdoors in the beautiful Wustum gardens, plein air style. Beginners through experienced painters welcome!

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
262-636-9177
