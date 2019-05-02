Watercolor Studio / Tuesdays, 1:00 - 4:00 pm / 6 weeks: May 28th - July 2nd

Use a variety of techniques guaranteed to take the fear out of watercolor painting. Through demos and individual instruction, gain a greater knowledge of the media and continue to grow as a painter. All levels are welcome.

Instructor/Artist: Steve Rys

$92 RAM Members; $116 Non-Members

A supply list is available at https://www.ramart.org/content/watercolor-studio

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.