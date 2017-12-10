On December 10, 2017, Racine Art Museum's (RAM's) Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts will continue an important Racine tradition with the opening of Watercolor Wisconsin 2017. One of the museum's most popular shows, Watercolor Wisconsin is a statewide competition organized by the museum annually since 1966. This long-running, juried exhibition attracts a wide range of artists. Limited only by their materials—aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor—artists are free to create two-dimensional and three-dimensional works on paper. This year's show features a variety of subjects, from animals, flowers, and landscape to figurative studies and the abstract. The exhibition will be on display at Wustum, through April 21, 2018.