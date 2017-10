Waukesha BluesFest: ROCKONSIN 2017 Band Finalist (1pm), The B Side Band (2:30pm), Starkweather Bay Blues Band (4pm), Blues Harp Jimmie Band (5:30pm). Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials (7pm), Charlie Musselwhite (8:30pm)

Event time: 1-10pm, Aug. 11-12. http://www.waukeshabluesfest.com/

The 11th Annual Waukesha BluesFest will be held on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12, 2017 at beautiful Naga-Waukee Park, 1/2 mile north of Interstate 94 on Highway 83 in Delafield, WI. Music runs from 1pm to 10:00pm each day, rain or shine, under a large music tent.

Price: At the Gate One Day Ticket $25 Two Day Ticket $40