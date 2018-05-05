Waukesha Choral Union – A Celebration of Female Composers

The Waukesha Choral Union celebrates female composers, including Waukesha’s own Paula Foley Tillen! We’ll perform the wonderful music of Joan Szymko, Gwyneth Walker, Emma Lou Diemer, Maddelena Casulana, Alice Parker, Rosephanye Powell, and Hildegard as well.

The Humphrey Memorial Chapel & Arts Center on Carroll University’s campus is the beautiful location of our Girls Night Out performance.

While this concert is a great excuse for a Ladies night, Men, do not be deterred, these classical works and impeccable performers will boast something for everyone. Join us on May 5th, in a fun-filled evening to honor these trailblazing, female composers, and help us close out a memorable 2017-2018 season of Our Favorite Things!

Ticket prices are as follows: $4 Youth (under 12) | $8 Students | $12 Seniors (60+) | $15 Adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at:

https://choralunion.ticketleap.com/girls-night-out/

Event Details:

May 5th, 2018

7:30pm

Carroll University’s Humphry Chapel/Art Center

238 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186

Learn more about the Waukesha Choral Union: www.choralunion.org

The Waukesha Choral Union is a non-profit organization that has developed a reputation for excellent choral music performances in SE Wisconsin, dating back to 1949. The WCU will challenge, enrich, and engage its singing members, audiences, and community through the pursuit of excellence and a variety of programming.

Contact Angela Nicloy at marketingmanager@choralunion.org or call 414.297.9310