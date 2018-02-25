Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church Concert Series: Aristo Sham, Piano Arts Fellow

Aristo Sham, the 2016 winner of the National Piano Arts Competition will be doing a public concert at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 89th St, on Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 pm. Sham, born in Hong Kong and now studying at Yale and New England Conservatory, has been extremely successful for the past few years. He has performed in several countries for heads of state and rulers as well as winning competitions all over the world. He will be playing Mozart, Brahms, Ravel and Schumann for his concert. He will also be performing at several schools in this visit to Milwaukee. The concert will be followed by a reception.

Tickets are available at the door; adult tickets are $10, students are free.

www.aristosham.