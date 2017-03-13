Wauwatosa Presbyterian Concert Series: Martha Dodds Stoner, Mezzo-Soprano

Event time: 3pm

Martha Dodds Stoner will continue the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Concert Series on Sunday, March 26th at 3:00 pm. Ms Stoner will sing songs from “Ariette Oubliees” by Claude Debussy, two songs by Clara Schumann and two by Johannes Brahms. Friends of Stoner will play arrangements of four of Benjamin Britten’s Folksongs on flute, oboe, clarinet and piano. Short songs by American composers Libby Larsen, Carrie Jacobs-Bond, Margaret Ruthven Lang and Samuel Barber conclude the first half. Ms Stoner will share some of her favorite songs from musical theater including “People” from Funny Girl and “Not While I’m Around” from Sweeney Todd. Other friends will join Stoner for trios from Sound of Music and Gypsy.

Price: Tickets: $10 adults/$5 students