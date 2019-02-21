Wauwatosa Public Schools Art Show
Metcalfe's Market 6700 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Please join us for an Opening Reception of the Wauwatosa Public Schools Art Show.
Elementary through High School students will exhibit a variety of original artwork, highlighting the individual voice of each student fostered through Wauwatosa's Art Program.
Artwork will be displayed throughout the store March 20.
Info
Metcalfe's Market 6700 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Kids & Family, Visual Arts