Weather and Climate: What’s the Difference? What Do We Know About It, and Why Does it Matter?

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Distinguished Professor Dr. Paul Roebber will explain how and why weather and climate are not synonymous, what the implications of these differences are for understanding global climate change, and what we know (and don’t know) about them. Lastly, he will provide some information and resources for those wishing to learn more.

Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
414-847-2670
