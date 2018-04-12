Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ

Google Calendar - Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ - 2018-04-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ - 2018-04-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ - 2018-04-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ - 2018-04-12 00:00:00

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Suggested donation, $3.00. For more information contact Michael Batcho at 414/276-9814, ext. 305 or www.stjohncathedral.org.

About the Series: In February 2002 the Wednesday Noon Concert Series was begun. For the most part, each Wednesday year round half-hour concerts take place between 12:15 and 12:45. A variety of performers, including choir, guitar, cello, piano, organ, voice, string trio, harp and others, provide a mid-day respite to downtown workers and guests. Though a freewill offering is taken, there is no charge to attend the concerts. The Wednesday Noon Concert Series is the only on-going series of its kind in the Greater Milwaukee area. It was voted “Best Music Before Sundown” by the Shepherd Express in 2008.

Info
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ - 2018-04-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ - 2018-04-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ - 2018-04-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wednesday Concert Series: Paul Kosower, organ - 2018-04-12 00:00:00