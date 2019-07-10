Wednesday Night Live: The Cheap Shots (6pm)

It's always a party when The Cheap Shots are playing! Part dance-party, part rock-show - The Cheap Shots bring the fun with a unique mix of rock, pop, and top-40 hits.

Wednesday Night Live is a FREE indoor/outdoor weekly summer concert series held at the Bud Pavilion at WI State Fair Park. Music fans of all ages enjoy some of Milwaukee's top cover bands at this popular weekly event. Food and beverages available.