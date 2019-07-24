Wednesday Night Live: The Crisis (6pm)

The Crisis is a six-piece powerhouse of rock and roll. With band members boasting a long history of local talent--they re-create songs by artists such as Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Styx, Pink, Pat Benatar, Smashmouth, REO, Boston, No Doubt, Fleetwood Mac and many more.

Wednesday Night Live is a FREE indoor/outdoor weekly summer concert series held at the Bud Pavilion at WI State Fair Park. Music fans of all ages enjoy some of Milwaukee's top cover bands at this popular weekly event. Food and beverages available.