Wednesday Night Live: The Now (6pm)
Bud Pavilion - Wisconsin State Fair Park 640 S 84th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
Wednesday Night Live will ROCK with 80's rock, classic rock, and party rock with The Now!
Wednesday Night Live is a FREE indoor/outdoor weekly summer concert series held at the Bud Pavilion at WI State Fair Park. Music fans of all ages enjoy some of Milwaukee's top cover bands at this popular weekly event. Food and beverages available.
