Wednesday Night Live: The Toys (6pm)
Bud Pavilion - Wisconsin State Fair Park 640 S 84th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
It's always a good time when The Toys bring their high-energy rock, pop, and top 40 hits to Wednesday Night Live!
Wednesday Night Live is a FREE indoor/outdoor weekly summer concert series held at the Bud Pavilion at WI State Fair Park. Music fans of all ages enjoy some of Milwaukee's top cover bands at this popular weekly event. Food and beverages available.
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance