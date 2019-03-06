Wednesday Night Open Jam w/Gabriel Sanchez
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Gabriel Sanchez Open Jams are where talent shines! The best "house" musicians you could imagine are there to provide the band for whatever you want to perform! Sing, play, or just appreciate the show. All are welcome to sign up or enjoy! A featured band every Wednesday plus the talented performances of Gabriel Sanchez make this the Open Jam everyone can't wait to see!
