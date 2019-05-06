Week of Free Physical Therapy Exams

This year marks our one year anniversary and we want to do something special to celebrate and to thank you for allowing us to serve you this past year. To do this, we are offering a week of completely free exams.

Your free exam will consist of a 20 minute one-on-one appointment with the Doctor of Physical Therapy who will:

Talk to you about the history of your problem and take measurements to test your strength and how well you are moving. After a thorough exam, will give you a written plan of care, outlining the cause of your pain or problem and a plan for a successful treatment.

This exam is ideal for people suffering with:

Lower Back Pain

Arthritis

Sciatica

Neck Pain

Headaches

Shoulder Pain

Knee Pain

Problems Walking

Foot/Ankle/Leg Pain