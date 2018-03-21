Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Welcome back Shag Unplugged with Blaine Anderson and Eric.
Performing on the bar stage on Wed. March 21 at 7:30 PM. Come to enjoy some of the best music around.
We will have some excellent Spanish food for you and awesome margaritas.
Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance