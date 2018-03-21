Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric

to Google Calendar - Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric - 2018-03-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric - 2018-03-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric - 2018-03-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric - 2018-03-21 19:30:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Welcome back Shag Unplugged with Blaine Anderson and Eric.

Performing on the bar stage on Wed. March 21 at 7:30 PM. Come to enjoy some of the best music around.

We will have some excellent Spanish food for you and awesome margaritas.

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric - 2018-03-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric - 2018-03-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric - 2018-03-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shag Unplugged w/Blaine Anderson & Eric - 2018-03-21 19:30:00