Wed, June 13 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. Performing on the bar stage on Wed. Jun 13, at 7:30 PM. Come to enjoy some of the best music around. We will have some excellent Spanish food for you and awesome margaritas. Advance reservations call at 414-897-8296 or Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/ https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/ Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar 6869 W. Forest home Ave. Greenfield WI, 53220