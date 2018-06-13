Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo.

to Google Calendar - Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. - 2018-06-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. - 2018-06-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. - 2018-06-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. - 2018-06-13 19:30:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo.

Wed, June 13 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. Performing on the bar stage on Wed. Jun 13, at 7:30 PM. Come to enjoy some of the best music around. We will have some excellent Spanish food for you and awesome margaritas. Advance reservations call at 414-897-8296 or Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/ https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/ Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar 6869 W. Forest home Ave. Greenfield WI, 53220

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. - 2018-06-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. - 2018-06-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. - 2018-06-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Welcome Blaine and Eric of Shag Duo. - 2018-06-13 19:30:00