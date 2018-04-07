The all new Larry Lynne Band starring Larry Lynne April 7, at 8 pm

Welcome to the all new “Larry Lynne Band ”starring Larry Lynne, along with: James Aubrey, Jon Dymond, and Chris Davis. This show is a unique Variety Act that consists of rock, country-rock, blues, and classic favorites from the 50’s, 60’s, & 70’s, and present day, along with some novelty music blended with comedy that will surely include audience interaction. The show will take you back to a time where life was simple and a lot less hectic, and produced with two goals in mind: to be Fun and Entertaining for our fans.

We designed the show to also tell the story of it's featured artist, Milwaukee’s very own Larry Lynne. Through his music, you will enjoy Larry’s original material written over his 50 years in show business. We’re also excited to have with us from time to time, Larry’s daughter Lynne, who has been a major inspiration to Larry and will appear on stage with us whenever she can while serving our country full time in the military. As our special guest, Lynne and Larry will surely bring a tear to your eye as they live their lifelong dream of performing on stage together.

http://larrylynneband.com/

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com