Well Known Strangers w/Listening Party & Paladino

Back to one of our favorite locations, owned by one of our favorite individuals, JJ McAuliffe! Join us on Friday, June 1st with special guests Listening Party and Paladino. Showtime at 8 pm. $10 cover which includes a copy of our new 5-song EP which will be released just 1 month earlier on May 4th. Don't miss this one! Great location, great drinks, and great lineup!

Listening Party

Listening Party, an Americana/Folk rock trio out of Milwaukee, have found a home in the original music scene in the Midwest with their soulful stage presence and infectious melodies. Tales of love, longing, and personal struggle are presented sincerely by singer-songwriter Weston Mueller, a Northern Wisconsin native, with "every note full of expression and feeling" (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). Complemented by Joshua Hester and Jacob Wood, each song paints a portrait as unique and colorful as the bands' respective musical backgrounds.

http://www.listeningpartymusic.com/

Paladino

Equally rich in meaning and melody, Paladino delivers honest, heartfelt lyrics and soaring, stirring harmonies. Their songs blend genres (indie folk, bluegrass, Americana rock), artistic influences (Chris Thile, Paul McCartney, ‘90s rock) and subject matter (loss, defiance, the search for connection) with poetic imagery and novelistic detail, shot through with real emotion and dynamic musicality. Released April 2016, Paladino's 1st EP, “Bellows”, is a 7 song blend of their three songwriters’ styles. The release covers a broad spectrum, from nostalgia, volatile relationships, an Iowa axe murderer, and a day in the life of a turtle. An emphasis on harmonies and unique instrumentation make “Bellows” a little something different for the Milwaukee music scene. Paladino’s name is a tribute to Wamser’s late childhood piano teacher (Diane Palladino) who inspired him to pursue music as not only a hobby but a passion; who pushed him musically and taught him to never give up his love to create. The band, inspired by Mrs. P’s devotion to music, decided to pay homage by naming the quintet after her.

http://www.paladinoband.com/

McAuliffe's Pub

After 19 years in business we wish to continue to be a safe gathering spot for camaraderie, conversation, and the best live music from around the world.