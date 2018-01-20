Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation

to Google Calendar - Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation - 2018-01-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation - 2018-01-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation - 2018-01-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation - 2018-01-20 12:00:00

Verlo Mattress Factory - Greenfield 6501 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220

Having trouble falling asleep? Your brain won't turn off? Yoga for relaxation might help! Meet Natalie Schuster, Certified Yoga Instructor at our Wellness Weekends in January. Learn relaxation techniques to help you fall asleep and stay asleep! Receive a FREE pillow for stopping by! This event will be held at the Verlo Mattress of Greenfield (6501 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield, WI, 53220).

Info
Verlo Mattress Factory - Greenfield 6501 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Health
to Google Calendar - Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation - 2018-01-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation - 2018-01-20 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation - 2018-01-20 12:00:00 iCalendar - Wellness Weekend: Yoga for Relaxation - 2018-01-20 12:00:00