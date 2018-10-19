wellRED: From Dixie With Love w/Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan & Corey Ryan Forrester

The wellRED Comedy Tour: From Dixie With Love from the minds of stand-up comedians Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan, and Corey Ryan Forrester celebrates everything great about the South and tells stories from a place of love. Trae Crowder (The Liberal Redneck), Drew Morgan, and Corey Ryan Forrester are stand-up comedy and writing partners. The trio is has been touring nationally to sold out clubs and theatres in support of their best-selling book, Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta the Dark. WellRED: From Dixie With Love is about celebrating everything great about the South and tells stories from a place of love.