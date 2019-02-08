West Allis Players Children's Series presents "Madagascar, A Musical Adventure, Jr."

West Allis Central Auditorium 8516 West Lincoln Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

MADAGASCAR, A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, JR

Directed by Bill Kaiser

  February 8 at 7:00 PM

 February 9 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM

February 10 at 3:00 PM

Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for children 12 and under

Based on the DreamWorks animated motion picture,“Madagascar-A Musical Adventure Jr” follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo, and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they go on the adventure of a lifetime.

For more information contact us at info@westallisplayers.org

Performances are held at the

West Allis Central High School Auditorium

8516 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time from the WAWM Recreation Department by phone, in person, or online at: https://recreation.wawmrec.com. 

Then scroll to The West Allis Players.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door by cash or check.

(Sorry, $1.00 off coupons are no longer accepted.)

Visit westallisplayers.org.

