West Allis Players present "Evita"
West Allis Central High School 8516 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53227
July 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 7:30 pm
and
July 22 & 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm
Tickets are $20.00 for Adults
$18.00 for Seniors and Students
and $12.00 for children 12 and under.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time from the WAWM Recreation Department
by phone, in-person, or online at: https://recreation.wawmrec.com.
Click search. Click tickets. Then scroll to The West Allis Players.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door by cash, check or credit card.
(Sorry, $1.00 off coupons are no longer accepted.)