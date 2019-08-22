A longstanding tradition in historic downtown West Bend, GERMANfest brings neighbors, visitors and others to drink beer, kick up their heels and polka in the streets. This year, West Bend GERMANfest celebrates its 34th year. What started as a simple four-hour, one-day festival has since grown to a four-day celebration complete with a Biergarten, two stages of authentic German music, a Sheepshead tournament, dessert tent and thousands of people gathering to raise a stein to their heritage. The proceeds of West Bend GERMANfest will build one new home for a family in need. Attending this event will help Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties serve neighbors in need of decent, affordable housing!