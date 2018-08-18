West Bend Plein Air
Gallery of Wisconsin Art 303 Water St., City of West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
The League of Milwaukee Artists is organizing a new painting competition in West Bend. Artists will start Thursday and all paintings must be turned in by Saturday. Come for the Farmers Market, stay for the fresh art and award reception at the Gallery of Wisconsin Art.
Paintings available for sale until September 1, 2018.
