Event time: NOON - MIDNIGHT ON EAST NORTH AVE

Coming on June 24th, 2017 Milwaukee’s official celebration of the summer soulstice, is now in its 17th year!

Presented by Miller Lite & hosted by The East Side Business Improvement District.

Largest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee's arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, dodgeball and BMX stunt bikes, family-friendly activities and more.