West Stage: Negative/Positive (3:30pm), B`Free (4:45pm), Shoot Down the Moon (6pm), The Fatty Acids (8:30pm), De La Buena (9:45pm). Murray Stage: Amanda Huff (3:15pm), Mouse Corn (4:30pm), Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations (5:45pm), Painted Caves (7pm), Antler House (8:15pm), Midwest Death Rattle (9:30pm). East Stage: School of Rock (3:45pm), LUXI (5pm), Vincent VanGreat (6:15pm), Whips (7:30pm), Lex Allen (8:45pm), WebsterX (10pm)
East Side Summer Solstice Music Festival (E. North Ave.) E. North Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: NOON - MIDNIGHT ON EAST NORTH AVE
Coming on June 24th, 2017 Milwaukee’s official celebration of the summer soulstice, is now in its 17th year!
Presented by Miller Lite & hosted by The East Side Business Improvement District.
Largest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee's arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, dodgeball and BMX stunt bikes, family-friendly activities and more.
Live Music/Performance