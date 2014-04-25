Westown Farmers' Market
Zeidler Union Square 301 W. Michigan St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: Weekly: Wednesdays (except July 5th) 10:00am - 2:00pm
The Westown Farmers’ Market features more than 50 vendors selling Wisconsin-grown produce and flowers, delicious prepared food items, handcrafted art and jewelry, lunch from area restaurants and live music in the park’s gazebo. Spend your Wednesday’s shopping local at the Westown Farmers’ Market!
