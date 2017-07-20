"Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?" A horror parody by Dale Gutzman

A surprise hit, now performed across America.

Reviews call the show "hilarious," "Insane," and "A laugh riot!"

Now, the two stars of the original production, Jeremy C. Welter and Mark Hagen return to the Off The Wall Theatre stage for two weeks only.

And they SWITCH PARTS each performance!

Also featuring Donna Lobacz, Kristin Pagenkopf, Barbara Weber, Lawrence J. Lukasavage, Mark Ninneman, Kayla Salter, Ava Danzer and Bill Molitor.

"Whatever Happened To Baby Jane"

sold out during it's initial run.

The show is a wild and unwieldy take on the famous film, with outrageous "Campy Comedy!" Critics raved that "the audience almost fell out of their seats laughing!"

Jeremy plays Jane and Mark Plays Blanche on

Aug. 16,18,20,24,26.

Mark plays Jane and Jeremy plays Blanche on

Aug. 17,19,23,25,27.

Curtain Times

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays

and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 4:30pm

Price: $30