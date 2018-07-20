Wheels and Heels Run, Walk & Roll

5k run/Roll 1k Walk to help individuals with spinal cord injuries and disabilities and to support paralysis research.

Live music provided by Inner Ally. Wheelchair Obstacle Course.

5 K run/Roll 1k Walk to benefit individuals with spinal cord injuries and disabilities to thrive and to support paralysis research. Live music provided by Inner Ally. Wheelchair Obstacle Course.

Same day registration : 5:00pm Race begins: 6:55 pm