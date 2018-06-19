Meet Timothy J. Lensmire, author of "White Folks: Race and Identity in Rural America." "White Folks" explores the experiences and stories of eight white people from a small farming community in northern Wisconsin. Dr. Lensmire grew up in this community and creates a generous but clear-eyed portrait of white folks’ conflicting ideas and feelings about race and who they are, as white people, in America. Dr. Lensmire will read from and sign copies of his book.

Boswell Book Company will be on hand to sell copies of the books.

This event is co-sponsored by the Shorewood Public Library, the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, and the Shorewood School District.