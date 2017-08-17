Event time: Friday 6-10pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am-6pm

White Lake Beach Resort in Montello, Wisconsin is hosting the first annual “Pirates Take the Beach” festival on Friday through Sunday September 22-24, 2017. }

Featuring pirate-themed musicians, a mermaid, a magician, a storyteller and a tribal dance troupe, there will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Visitors are encouraged to come in their finest pirate costumes.

In addition to entertainers and children’s activities there will be games for the adults: a black powder gun range, thrown weapons (axes and knives), tug-of-war and a barrel race. There will also be a tent full of vendors with wares suitable for pirates.

White Lake Beach Resort has hosted a series of folk and bluegrass festivals over the years and this event expands the activities. Sarah Lash, co-owner of the resort says, “We love all things maritime so celebrating pirates seemed like a great idea. We will have three stages with performers entertaining all day Saturday and Sunday. We will open the event on Friday night with a musician’s jam in the resort bar, ‘Down Below.’”

Daytime visitors need only pay $20 for the event – kids under 12 are only $10. White Lake Beach Resort has a VIP package available that includes two night’s lodging, a private evening concert and Breakfast with the Pirates. Contact the resort for rates and availability.

For bookings and more information contact the resort at http://www.whitelakebeachresort.com or call 608-297-2278.

Visit our Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1855292918044662/

