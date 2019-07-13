Whitefish Bay Art Fest

City Market (Whitefish Bay) 527 E. Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

The Whitefish Bay Art Fest will take place in the downtown area on Silver Spring Drive, along a vibrant tree-lined street and nestled amongst popular cafés, boutiques, and salons. This exciting new show will feature the work of juried artists in a variety of mediums including ceramics, fiber, glass jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood, furniture and more! Booth chats, artist demonstrations, live music, delicious food offerings from local restaurants, and activities for kids make the Whitefish Bay Art Fest one for the entire family!

City Market (Whitefish Bay) 527 E. Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Festivals, Visual Arts
8479264600
