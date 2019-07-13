The Whitefish Bay Art Fest will take place in the downtown area on Silver Spring Drive, along a vibrant tree-lined street and nestled amongst popular cafés, boutiques, and salons. This exciting new show will feature the work of juried artists in a variety of mediums including ceramics, fiber, glass jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood, furniture and more! Booth chats, artist demonstrations, live music, delicious food offerings from local restaurants, and activities for kids make the Whitefish Bay Art Fest one for the entire family!