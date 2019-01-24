Whitewater Department of Music presents the faculty recital of Benjamin Whitcomb, cello

Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190

On Thursday, January 24 the Department of Music presents the faculty recital of Benjamin Whitcomb, cello. This concert will feature Suite No. 2 in D minor, Op.131c by Max Reger; Suite No. 2 in D, Op. 80 by Benjamin Britten, and Suite No. 2 in D by Ernest Bloch. The concert takes place in the Light Recital Hall. Tickets are $8 general public/$6 Over 65/$5.50 under 18 and UW-W students

Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
