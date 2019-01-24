Whitewater Department of Music presents the faculty recital of Benjamin Whitcomb, cello

On Thursday, January 24 the Department of Music presents the faculty recital of Benjamin Whitcomb, cello. This concert will feature Suite No. 2 in D minor, Op.131c by Max Reger; Suite No. 2 in D, Op. 80 by Benjamin Britten, and Suite No. 2 in D by Ernest Bloch. The concert takes place in the Light Recital Hall. Tickets are $8 general public/$6 Over 65/$5.50 under 18 and UW-W students