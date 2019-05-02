Whitewater Symphony Orchestra & Chamber Orchestra

The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra conducted by Christopher Ramaeker will perform on Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 pm in Young Auditorium. The program includes: Ravel's Don Quichotte a Dulcinee featuring Ben Swanson, baritone; Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in e minor, op. 11 featuring Sura-attha Umasangtongkul, piano; Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, Heather Wittles, violin; and Sebelius' Symphony No. 1 n e minor, op. 39.