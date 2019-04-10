Whitewater Symphony Orchestra

Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190

Whitewater Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

7:30 PM

Young Auditorium

In addition to performing 2-3 concerts each semester, the Symphony Orchestra tours semi-annually. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks, but include a variety of works from the classical period to modern day. Each year student concerto soloists are selected to perform with the orchestras through the annual concerto competition and members of the music faculty at UW-Whitewater make guest solo appearances with the orchestras.

Tickets: General Public $8/Over 65 $6/Under 18 UW-W Students $5.50

Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
2624721228
