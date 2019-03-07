Wicca Phase Springs Eternal w/Angel Du$t & Guardin

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal is the creative persona of Scranton, PA singer, songwriter, producer, multi- instrumentalist and former Tiger’s Jaw singer and guitarist Adam McIlwee. Stark transmissions of obsession, melancholia, and raw emotion compliment acoustic guitar and digital percussion as if Peter Murphy and Metro Boomin had been playing Ouija together. Beneath the deep 808’s, moody synthesizers and cackling guitar, McIlwee’s singular voice effectively resonates with a generation raised amidst the frenzied collage of modern digital expression.