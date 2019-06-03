“Wicked Milwaukee” with Yance Marti

The Bay View Historical Society presents “Wicked Milwaukee” with author Yance Marti on Monday June 3, 2019 at 7pm at the Beulah Brinton Community Center 2555 South Bay St. Milwaukee WI 53207. The program is free and open to the public. For more information visit: http://www.bayviewhistoricalsociety.org/

Local historian and founder of OldMilwaukee.net, Yance Marti, will uncover the rough and rowdy blackguards who once made Milwaukee infamous. He will speak on the Cream City of yesteryear, which was a dingy haven for scofflaws and villains. Red-light districts peppered downtown's landscape, but none had the enduring allure of River Street, where Kitty Williams and Mary Kingsley operated high-class brothels. Chinese opium dens flourished in the backrooms of laundries. The demise of the Whiskey Ring brought down local distillers in a nationwide scandal that nearly reached the Oval Office. As a result, Police Chief John Janssen and the Committee to Investigate White Slavery and Kindred Vice waged a protracted battle to contain the most brazen offenses.

The book will be on sale on June 3 at www.arcadiapublishing.com